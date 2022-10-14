SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $340.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $249.75 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.88.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after buying an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,345,000 after buying an additional 307,233 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after buying an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

