Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 133.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,517,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

