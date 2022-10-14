Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

