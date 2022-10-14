Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LEG opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.