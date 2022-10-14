The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Target Price to $3.50

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.
Latham Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after buying an additional 1,147,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after buying an additional 674,112 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after buying an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Latham Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 399,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
