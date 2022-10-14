Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 94.1% in September

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AITX opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
