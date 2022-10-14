Short Interest in AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Declines By 49.3%

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

AiAdvertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

