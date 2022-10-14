Short Interest in AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Declines By 49.3%

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AIAD opened at $0.01 on Friday. AiAdvertising has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
AiAdvertising Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AiAdvertising (AIAD)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.