Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 27.3%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Stock Performance

Shares of AIRYY opened at $14.11 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.