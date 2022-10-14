Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $144.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.25.

Insider Activity

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after purchasing an additional 166,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

