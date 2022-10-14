Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.26.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.38. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

