Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEXAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Atos Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AEXAY opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. Atos has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

