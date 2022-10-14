Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

LIN opened at $282.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

