Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of AGPPF opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $167.75.
About Anglo American Platinum
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American Platinum (AGPPF)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.