Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of AGPPF opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.90. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

