Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.7% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $593.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

