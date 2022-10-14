Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,835 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,873,000 after purchasing an additional 249,033 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,224,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

