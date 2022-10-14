583 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $83.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $174.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

