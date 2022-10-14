3,000 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 613,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 321,616 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8,546.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,210,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $6,577,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.