Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $52,000 in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

