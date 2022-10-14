Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 516 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

