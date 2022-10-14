Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 1st Source by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in 1st Source by 50.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $208,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on 1st Source to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

1st Source Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $50.74 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

About 1st Source



1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

