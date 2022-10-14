Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $184.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.71 and a 200 day moving average of $213.23.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

