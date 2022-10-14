Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 294.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCPC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In other news, VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $126.91 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $174.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.84.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

