Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,741,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,199,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,441,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $18,892,000.

EMLC opened at $22.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $29.99.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

