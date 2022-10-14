Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

