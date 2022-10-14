Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) Director Paul Geyer Purchases 2,783 Shares of Stock

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:NVCN) Director Paul Geyer acquired 2,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$18,089.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,677.50.

Paul Geyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Paul Geyer acquired 2,217 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,589.55.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Paul Geyer acquired 2,271 shares of Neovasc stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,456.42.

On Friday, September 16th, Paul Geyer purchased 4,486 shares of Neovasc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$37,615.11.

Neovasc Stock Performance

Neovasc Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$6.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc ( TSE:NVC Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:NVCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.50) by C($2.70). The company had revenue of C$1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 million.

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

