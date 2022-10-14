STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $36.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

