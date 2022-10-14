Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 6.2%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.12. 109,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,873,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

