Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $67.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Allstate Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,176.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

