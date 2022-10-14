Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $67.00

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $58.55 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Allstate Corp raised its position in Nasdaq by 1,176.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.