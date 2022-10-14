New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 5,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,863,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
New Gold Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
