Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5.8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 7,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Altus Power Stock Up 6.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power
In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
