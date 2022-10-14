Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5.8%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 7,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 687,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altus Power news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

