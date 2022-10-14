Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.23.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MPC opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $59.55 and a 12 month high of $114.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,765,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,939,000 after purchasing an additional 371,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.