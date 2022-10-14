Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 2,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 453,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 148,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

