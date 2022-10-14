Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 2,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 453,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a current ratio of 10.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $457,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,443,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,730,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 148,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.