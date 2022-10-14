ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 7,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,128,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWH shares. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth $106,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Stories

