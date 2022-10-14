Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.96 and last traded at $57.10. Approximately 144,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,687,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth $34,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

