American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 4,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,418,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

American Well Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $979.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Insider Activity at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

