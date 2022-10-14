Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Trading Down 10.7%

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) were down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 115,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 35,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies Trading Down 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33. The firm has a market cap of C$18.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile

Baylin Technologies ( TSE:BYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$30.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.