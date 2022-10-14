Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $36.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CG. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 38,890 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,471,986.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,094,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,426,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

