Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 8,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.
Oscar Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oscar Health news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
