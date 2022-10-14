ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.83. 81,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,109,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $566.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.