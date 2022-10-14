Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Purchases C$34,920.00 in Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,848.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of Park Lawn stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00.

Park Lawn Stock Performance

PLC stock opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$807.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.47. Park Lawn Co. has a 12-month low of C$22.93 and a 12-month high of C$42.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$49.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.14.

Park Lawn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

Featured Stories

