Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Trading Down 5.2%

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 1,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Burford Capital Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
