Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Todd Ross Purchases 100,000 Shares

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($19,580.42).
Todd Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Todd Ross acquired 100,000 shares of Nordic Nickel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,700.00 ($18,671.33).
Nordic Nickel Price Performance
About Nordic Nickel
Featured Stories
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.