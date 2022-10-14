Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.08. 4,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,450,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 526.13 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

