Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 4.3%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 88,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,540,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
