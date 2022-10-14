CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.58. 61,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,582,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $552.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,615,599 shares of company stock worth $46,670,570 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

