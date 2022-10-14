Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

OWL stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $3,435,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,413,167.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162 in the last three months. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

