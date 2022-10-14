Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 25,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,556,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Agenus Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $730.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agenus by 441.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

