U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Major Shareholder Wallis T. Marsh Acquires 7,000 Shares

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Wallis T. Marsh purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $20,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,124,893 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,434.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $2.93 on Friday. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

Featured Stories

