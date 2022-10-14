Raymond James Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $800.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $950.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Equinix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $716.00 to $571.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $766.56.
Equinix Trading Up 2.1 %
EQIX stock opened at $522.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $853.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $632.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Equinix Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix
In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
Further Reading
