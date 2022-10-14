Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) Insider Doron Eldar Buys 101,000 Shares

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ – Get Rating) insider Doron Eldar purchased 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,967.00 ($18,858.04).
Dotz Nano Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.27.
Dotz Nano Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Dotz Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotz Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.